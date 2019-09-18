DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- People from all walks of life came out to the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth to see Colombian star, J. Balvin perform as a part of his “Arcoiris” fall tour.
The reggaeton artist kicked off his North American tour in Puerto Rico and Atlanta was the second city he hit.
“I am looking forward to some reggaeton, some nice Latinos, and maybe some salsa in there or two,” said a woman as she headed into the arena.
And that’s exactly what she got.
Balvin started off the night with one of his hit songs, “Reggaeton.” From there he transitioned into “Machika” and “Con Altura” a song he is featured on with Spanish singer Rosalia.
J Balvin introduced a visual production during his Coachella performance last year and his concert on September 11 was nothing short of that. Beams of light, blow-up figures, over-sized cartoons, a colorful stage set and lots of smoke added to his amazing performance.
The crowd sang every song word for word and their screams were heard throughout the entire venue.
With all of his accolades and record-breaking achievements, it’s no surprise J Balvin put on a remarkable show for his fans leaving them with a night to remember.
