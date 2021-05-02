CDC reports most J&J vaccine side effects are 'nonserious,' 17 cases of blood clot condition

One-shot doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are prepared at a clinic targeting immigrant community members on March 25 in Los Angeles, California.Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mass vaccination sites operated by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will allow drive-ups with no appointment necessary starting May 3.

Sites will give a single dose of the COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine to those who haven’t received the first dose of a different vaccine.

If you have already received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine the second dose will be available at the site by appointment only through myvaccinegeorgia.com

Below is a complete list of site locations and hours:

Delta Air Lines Museum

1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, GA 30354

Site Hours: MON-FRI 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sandersville Word of Life Church

1214 S. Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082

Site Hours: TUE-SAT 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

LakePoint Sports Complex

261 Stars Way, Emerson, GA 30121

Site Hours: M-THUR 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. FRIDAY 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Columbus Civic Center

1 Lumpkin Blvd, Columbus, GA 31901

Site Hours: MON-FRI 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Habersham County Fairgrounds

4235 Toccoa Hwy, Clarkesville, GA 30523

Site Hours: MON-FRI 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Gulfstream Aerospace

2 Innovation Drive, Savannah, GA 31408 (Via I-95 exit 104)

Site Hours: TUES-SAT 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Macon Farmers Market

2055 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206

Site Hours: MON-FRI 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Waycross Mall

2215 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31501

Site Hours: TUES-SAT 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

