Mass vaccination sites operated by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will allow drive-ups with no appointment necessary starting May 3.
Sites will give a single dose of the COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine to those who haven’t received the first dose of a different vaccine.
If you have already received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine the second dose will be available at the site by appointment only through myvaccinegeorgia.com
Below is a complete list of site locations and hours:
Delta Air Lines Museum
1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, GA 30354
Site Hours: MON-FRI 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sandersville Word of Life Church
1214 S. Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082
Site Hours: TUE-SAT 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
LakePoint Sports Complex
261 Stars Way, Emerson, GA 30121
Site Hours: M-THUR 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. FRIDAY 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Columbus Civic Center
1 Lumpkin Blvd, Columbus, GA 31901
Site Hours: MON-FRI 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Habersham County Fairgrounds
4235 Toccoa Hwy, Clarkesville, GA 30523
Site Hours: MON-FRI 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Gulfstream Aerospace
2 Innovation Drive, Savannah, GA 31408 (Via I-95 exit 104)
Site Hours: TUES-SAT 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Macon Farmers Market
2055 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Site Hours: MON-FRI 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Waycross Mall
2215 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31501
Site Hours: TUES-SAT 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
