J&J recalling sunscreen products amid claims of cancer-causing chemicals

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Sunscreen with potentially cancer-causing chemicals is being recalled. Johnson & Johnson is urging everyone to stop using the impacted products.
At the height on summer, shelves are being cleared of five types of spray-on sunscreen made by Johnson & Johnson.
It’s a harmful substance that independent lab, “Lab Valisure” found in various “Neutrogena” and “Aveeno” products.
"Benzene is a chemical that is used in manufacturing of other chemicals in very large quantities, it's been associated with certain kinds of cancer,” said Dr. David Agus, CBS News Medical Contributor.
Agus said benzene isn’t likely to cause problems if the contact is in low levels.
“I’m not worried about the cancer here, but I’m glad it’s being taken off the market,” said Agus.
Less than 24 hours after the recall was announced, an Alabama-based attorney filed a class-action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson claiming the company did not act fast enough.
“We all used these products. And we used them because Neutrogena and Aveeno in particular are marketed as being for instance the #1 most recommended product by dermatologists. Aveeno consistently markets their products as containing only the finest ingredients,” said David Byrne, attorney at Beasley Allen.
The lawsuit claims Johnson & Johnson knew about the lab results for more than seven weeks before issuing the nation-wide recall.
Johnson & Johnson issued a statement, reading: “The health and safety of the people who use our products is our top priority. Our voluntary decision to remove all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen product lines from the market is being made out of an abundance of caution.
While the use of these products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, we are asking consumers to stop using them. We believe this is the right decision to ensure consumers are confident in using sunscreen products.
Sunscreen use is critical to public health. Melanoma incidences continue to increase worldwide, and the majority of cases are caused by excessive sun exposure. It is important that people everywhere protect their skin and continue to take appropriate sun protection measures, including the continued use of alternative sunscreen.”
The only sunscreen products impacted are aerosol products, specifically:
- NEUTROGENA® Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen,
- NEUTROGENA® CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen,
- NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen,
- NEUTROGENA® UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen, and
- AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.
Consumers who have purchased these products should stop using them and contact the Consumer Care Center at neutrogenaaveenoproductrecall.com for a refund.
