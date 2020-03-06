JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (CBS46) - On Friday afternoon, Jacksonville State University officials addressed the public after two students were exposed to a coronavirus case patient at a hospital in northwest Georgia.

Officials stated its two students came in contact with a respiratory patient at a hospital where they are both employed in Northwest Georgia February 29.

One of the students alerted the university Friday morning of the incident. Neither of the students live on campus, and both commute from Georgia to JSU, which is located in East Alabama.

They are both at home in Georgia and in a 14-day self-isolation under the direction of hospital administration with close monitoring by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Prior to isolation, the students attended classes on campus before learning of their exposure to the virus.

Officials stated one student attended classes in the Houston Cole Library, 11th floor, for one day, and the other student attended classes for three days in Ayers Hall, room 12; Stone Center, room 232, 334; and Martin Hall, rooms 130, 327.

Faculty and students in those classes were notified. The university is undertaking an extensive cleaning of those classrooms, which will be completed prior to Monday classes.

JSU stated in a press release that it will notify students promptly of any changes in the situation.

Dr. Jeff Ryan leads JSU COVID-19 Task Force. The school believes there is an extremely low risk to the JSU community from these two students.

JSU released the following statement regarding the situation:

At this time, we anticipate business as usual next week. Based on current information, there is no reasonable risk to the university community and no reason to suspend classes. However, we are fully aware of the concerns of our students, faculty, staff, and community. We are working to create a call center for any questions students or parents may have, and we will update you when it is available. Faculty/staff should contact their deans for any questions related to COVID-19 planning. For students, we are being proactive in planning. We are exploring housing options for students who may not want to go home for spring break due to possible confirmed COVID-19 cases in their home area. We also are planning for those who may not wish to travel during spring break or are unable to go home for other reasons and need a place to stay. Finally, we are working with Sodexo to discuss food sources for our students during the break. We have been planning for this possibility since the first of the year, working with our stakeholders and experts to update and refine our plans. We remain in frequent communication with local and state resources and have reported this situation to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Active monitoring is ongoing. For the latest information and FAQs, visit Jacksonville State University web page.

School officials have not confirmed if the students are apart of the 20 individuals under self-quarantine in association with the Floyd County Medical Center coronavirus case patient.