ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)-- The health department busted a local Asian restaurant this week for storing medication with food.
But first, our Adam Murphy gets things started at a burger joint with a perfect score:
Hey we're at Village Burger on Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek. They've been here five years and they're one of four locations around Metro Atlanta, and they got a top health score here. They have everything made to order on the menu with fresh ingredients. I think you'll like what they have. I can't wait to tell you about it, but first here's this week's best and worst scores.
Just off Old Norcross Road in Duluth, the health department temporarily shut down this Asian restaurant. Jade Dragon delivered just 49 points and a 'U' on a routine inspection two weeks ago.
Then 10 days later, they got only 30 points on a reinspection. The report says there was food debris on multiple dishes stored as clean. Plus, medication in the storage closet was mixed in with food, and the owner's elderly grandmother was sleeping in the storage area under shelves.
And guess who we ran into during our visit? We couldn't overcome the communication barrier with grandma, but it appears she was well rested. We asked if everything was okay with the grandmother. An employee replied, "She's totally fine."
Management also posted an 'A' from two months ago, instead of the 'B' they got on a follow-up this week.
Other Scores
- City Buffet on Highway 85 in Riverdale scored 88 points on a follow-up.
- Buffalo's Cafe on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee picked up a perfect score on reinspection.
Golden Spatula Award
Here at Village Burger on Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek they received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, two in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week's Golden Spatula Award. Let me tell you about what they have here, buffalo chicken salad, fries, and the chicken sandwich with a kick. There's no line and they never run out of it. They even have an Oreo shake and the Village burger.
We'll see you next week. Boy that's good!
