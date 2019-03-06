ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Former city contractor Jeff Jafari was in a federal courtroom Wednesday charged with bribery, tax evasion and more--accused of paying off Atlanta's former procurement officer, who himself is in jail, in exchange for kickbacks.
"When we believe we have sufficient evidence a federal crime has been committed, we seek an indictment," U.S Attorney B.J. Pak told reporters.
Jafari was a longtime vendor for the city, and as a high level executive, a regular contributor to city campaigns.
The investigation into Jafari's alleged actions have been ongoing since the beginning of the city hall corruption probe.
Pak, is hoping this latest move is one more step, "to bring a sense of justice to the public." He made clear too, his investigation is not done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.