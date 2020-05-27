ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two iconic R&B bands are coming together all in the name of giving back.
Atlanta own's Jagged Edge and the legendary group BBD, Bell Biv DeVoe, are premiering a concert series to keep fans uplifted, but also to give back proceeds for Covid relief.
Dubbed the garage concert series, this event will bring some of the most recognized performers together to jam out where many musicians get their start…their garage.
“We haven’t been able to touch our fans. Feel that love that’s the thing that keeps us moving,” says Ronnie DeVoe as BBD gears up for their next concert.
“Whenever there’s times like this the first thing the people turn to is music. So it’s kind of difficult when concerts are stopped but artist have found innovative ways to still connect with audiences,” he added.
“Especially now during this time this pandemic. Our music is making them get through life. So just being mentioned is an honor for Bell Biv DeVoe,” added Mike Bev.
The iconic group is partnering with Atlanta’s own Jagged edge. Together they’ll perform an online concert to raise funds for Covid relief.
“During this time you have to be creative. Us being able to perform with some greats like BBD is awesome," chimed in a member of the iconic Atlanta quartet Jagged Edge. "Like I said, you have to be creative we’re all going to be great with this whole internet thing afterwards and we also just wanted to do something where we could give back.”
Jagged Edge is fresh off another streaming concert battle that pits legendary music artist and groups against each other to see who has the better music catalog.
“Its definitely going to prepare us for Thursday because you will actually hear us sing, hear us perform. I’m looking forward to that," said the group.
The livestream performances can been seen on Funkfesttv.com for a small donation. They will take place every other week with different musicians.
“We wanted to raise some money to do a relief and something that we can say that during this time as humanitarians that we care.”
Catch both BBD and Jagged Edge this Thursday during their livestream concert at 9 p.m. only Funk Fest TV.
