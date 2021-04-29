ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a move that every football fan saw coming all off-season, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence, quarterback out of Clemson, with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Lawrence has long been projected to be the top pick in this year's draft, and the Jaguars, who finished the 2020 season with a 1-15 record, are looking to rebuild around the top quarterback coming out of college.
Lawrence is no stranger to Georgia, having attended and played football at Cartersville High School.
