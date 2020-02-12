JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta jail arrested an employee for stealing from an inmate.
Clayton County Sheriff’s office opened an investigation after a former inmate complained that their bank card was used while they were in custody. The former inmate produced copies of the receipts and bank statements, proving the transactions were made while they were in jail. Investigators used the receipts and pulled pictures to identify the person using the card.
Deputies arrested jail contract employee Hyacient Esther Benjamin who worked the property room. Pictures from cameras at the store where the stolen card was used positively identified Benjamin as the person using the card to make purchases. Benjamin’s employment photograph was also used to further positively identify her.
TKC Industries is the contract company responsible for receiving and storing property of individuals housed in the Clayton County jail. Benjamin was employed with TKC at the time of the incident.
