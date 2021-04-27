Jail inmates plotted murder to keep victim from testifying, police say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A murder plot involving at least five people was announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said several inmates were planning to take the life of a man, who was already a victim in an armed robbery case, to keep him from testifying.
“We have an individual who is already here under an allegation and an arrest for armed robbery, made an attempt, and placed a hit to commit murder, against that very victim of his armed robbery,” Sheriff Freeman said.
31-year-old Kwame Abayomi was already in custody for a violent felony -- an armed robbery in 2017. Police said he hatched a plan to get rid of the witness in that case.
“He was the one who developed the mastermind plan to murder this armed robbery victim,” added Sheriff Freeman.
Police said they got a tip that Kwame, his cellmate (Shelby Fairley), his girlfriend (Maliyah Franklin), and mother of his children (Clarotza Castollo Gomez), used coded messages to hire a hitman to murder that victim.
“Evidence in the case tells us they were going to do this for the lowly sum of $6,000,” Sheriff Freeman added.
Since courts have been closed due to COVID, police say Kwame came up with the plan before his day in court.
“Kwame’s case was the first up for consideration in Forsyth County in our Superior Court, so we knew time was of the essence, and that victim was in danger,” said Sheriff Freeman.
Police said their original hitman took off with the money.
The second alleged hitman – Kwame’s cellmate’s brother (Quinton Ingram) – coordinated with the two women (Franklin and Gomez) to carry out the murder.
“I’m certain that he [Kwame] thought, if this person wasn’t here to testify against me, maybe they couldn’t continue with the prosecution,” added Sheriff Freeman.
Police said the victim did not want to be identified, but gave this statement:
“When I was made aware the suspect in my robbery case wanted to have me murdered, obviously, I was concerned and scared. It all seemed surreal and like something you’d see in the movies. I received the news that all the people had been arrested, and it was a sigh of relief,” read Sheriff Freeman on behalf of the victim.
All five suspects are in Forsyth County Jail without bond, and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.