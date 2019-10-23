ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office made history becoming the first jail-based recipient to be awarded a substantial grant award of $1,125,000 from SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
SAMHSA is part of United States Department of Health and Human Services. Each year, SAMHSA only awards grants of this magnitude to a limited number of agencies. This is the first time the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has applied for SAMHSA funds and it is noteworthy that the FCSO’s first proposal was a success.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will receive $375,000 annually for the next three years, totaling $1,125,000. This award will provide critical funding for the Smart Reentry Program that Sheriff Ted Jackson established in 2016. The FCSO Smart Reentry Program utilizes the national model called Transition from Jail to Community (TJC) to coordinate strategic assistance to reduce recidivism in the Fulton County and improve public safety.
Sheriff Ted Jackson said he and his staff have made a commitment for the next three years to offer former inmates the support they need after leaving jail. These new grant dollars will perfectly complement the existing reentry program. The Smart Reentry Team found that there is a greater need to focus on long-term, post-release care. Now, more resources can be used to treat substance abuse, depression, anxiety and the underlying conditions related to the individual’s mental health and likelihood to reoffend.
The SAMHSA grant is prestigious and highly-competitive which meant the application submitted by the Sheriff’s Office was carefully scrutinized to ensure the agency was capable of managing a large amount of funds and providing accountability for the project. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has a proven track record in managing comprehensive programs.
In 2016, the United States Department of Justice awarded the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office a $1 million grant to establish the highly efficacious Smart Reentry Program. The Sheriff’s Office was one of only four agencies in the United States to receive an award that great in value for reentry from the DOJ at the time.
Justin Mitchell says a burglary and probation violation is why he ended up in Fulton County Jail.
He admits making mistakes along the way but says the Smart Reentry Program" has given him the resources and support to change.
"My mindset is different," said Mitchell.
"What was missing is in the jail, we could give them skills, and an education but when they walked out the door and went to the same neighborhood," said Sheriff Jackson.
Sheriff Jackson says the key to reform is continued treatment and resources once inmates leave.
"People talk about how they're going to change their lives, and how they're going to get another chance, and how they'll respect one another. By having them work with groups, they develop friendships they've never had before."
Mitchell says his life is going to get better when he is released.
"Make amends with my mother and tell her I finally changed, I think better," said Mitchell.
Something he attributes to the program and the people running it.
"I want to tell ya'll thanks for giving me that extra push and I won't let you down," said Sheriff Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.