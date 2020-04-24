MADISON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man already jailed on previous counts is now facing an additional charge of arson for allegedly setting two fires at the same residence, the second of which destroyed the home.
A press release by the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office says 45 year-old Christopher Michael Tarver of Comer, set fire to the back of a home in Madison County around 7:40 p.m. on April 11. He returned the next morning and set another fire at the home around 7 a.m., which destroyed the residence.
Deliberately setting fire to any type of structure is not only a felony in the State of Georgia; it is incredibly dangerous,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King in a press release. “On behalf of the agency, I would like to say thank you to the local law enforcement professionals that assisted with this case.”
Tarver is facing one count of first degree arson and one count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
