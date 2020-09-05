ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As NFL teams cut their rosters down to 53, many lower draft picks and undrafted free agents waited patiently to see if they'd make the final cuts.
While local standouts drafted in early rounds, like Andrew Thomas and D'Andre Swift, had little to worry about, many other local players had to wait anxiously to see if they'd be carried over into the start of the season.
Some local players who made their teams 53-man rosters included:
- Jake Fromm -- UGA (and from Warner Robins) -- QB -- Buffalo BillsRodrigo
- Blankenship -- UGA (from Marietta) -- Kicker -- Indianapolis Colts
- Tae Crowder -- UGA (from Pine Mountain) -- Linebacker -- New York
- GiantsCharlie Woerner -- UGA (from Rabun County) -- Tight End -- San Francisco 49ersTyler
- Davis -- Georgia Tech -- Tight End -- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kindle Vildor -- Georgia Southern (from College Park) -- Cornerback -- Chicago Bears
Some local players were not quite as fortunate, and found themselves not making their teams' final cuts:
- JR Reed -- UGA -- Safety -- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Nathan Cottrell -- Georgia Tech - Running Back -- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Lawrence Cager -- UGA -- Wide Receiver -- New York Jet
