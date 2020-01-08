(ATLANTA)-- It doesn't matter that the calendar says January, the atmosphere says severe weather. Traditionally our severe weather season in Georgia is March-April-May, but tornadoes can happen any month of the year as long as the atmospheric ingredients all come together.
The proximity to the Gulf of Mexico air makes the South the most likely area to see severe weather in January. That mild, moist Gulf air acts as fuel for storms that are triggered by strong low pressure systems.
With local temperatures soaring into the 70s with high humidity on Saturday, our atmosphere will be ripe for storms to fire as a powerful cold front approaches from the west.
On average, Georgia sees two tornadoes in the month of January. In January 2017, a strong storm system produced 41 tornadoes in central and south Georgia.
