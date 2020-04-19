MONTICELLO, Ga. (CBS46) The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating those responsible for vandalizing a church on two occasions since February.
According to a Facebook post, the department says in February someone drove their vehicle through the yard at Concord Church in Monticello, getting mud, grass and rocks all over the building as well as ripping up the courtyard in front.
The church had to have the building cleaned and repainted, as well as pay for repairs to the landscape. After the repairs were made and the landscape was fixed, someone came back on Friday and Saturday and did the same damage.
The department is asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 706-468-5376. Your identity will remain anonymous and a reward is being offered.
