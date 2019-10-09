ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – JCPenney plans to hire 500 seasonal associates to fill a variety of store positions in its Atlanta stores.
Each JCPenney location will host the annual National Hiring Day event from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot.
The company welcomes all skill levels and encourages applicants to apply online or in-store at an applicant kiosk before they attend the event.
Available customer service and support positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent as well as flexible holiday scheduling.
