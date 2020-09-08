FOREST PARK, GA (CBS46)—JCPenney is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 1,700 seasonal jobs.
The job fair will take place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the JCPenney Logistics Facility: 120 Penney Road, Forest Park, Ga. 30297.
Managers said they will conduct interviews in-person and make employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot.
They are looking to hire supply chain associates, who will be responsible for performing stock-handling tasks, including packing, unpacking, banding, and assembling merchandise, as well as preparing cartons for processing.
They are asking interested individuals to apply online at jcpcareers.com or at one of the company’s applicant kiosks inside the facility prior to attending the event.
If attending the event:
• Candidates are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Masks will be provided, if necessary.
• Candidates must complete temperature and COVID-19 wellness screenings prior to interview.
• Applicants may be asked to wait in their car before the interview begins.
