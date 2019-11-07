ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions formally announced his run for Alabama Senate Thursday evening in a video posted to YouTube.
"When I left President Trump's cabinet, did I write a tell all book? No. Did I go on CNN and attack the president? Nope. Have I said a cross word about our president? Not one time, and I'll tell you why. First, that would be dishonorable, I was there to serve his agenda not mine. Second, the presidents doing a great job for America and Alabama, and he has my strong support," said Sessions in the 30-second video.
The 72-year-old resigned as attorney general in November of 2018 as the heat turned up surrounding allegations of Trump's campaign colluding with Russia to win the presidency. Sessions recused himself from the investigation, igniting frustrations and anger with the president.
Click here to view the video on YouTube.
