JetBlue has become the first U.S. airline to mandate the use of a face mask for travelers.
According to Business Travel News, the requirements will begin to take effect on May 4. The masks will be required upon check-in, boarding and during the flight as well as deplaning.
"This is the new flying etiquette," JetBlue president and COO Joanna Geraghty told Business Travel News. "Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes, but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others."
The CDC has released guidelines for travel and many other carriers have recommended the use of masks but JetBlue becomes the first airline to mandate the use of one.
JetBlue had previously required employees to wear face masks during flight, as have United, Delta and American.
