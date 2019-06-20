LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Lawrenceville Police are asking for victims to come forward after a jewelry store owner is accused of stealing from his own customers.
There's a sign outside of The Bench Jeweler on Crogan Street in Lawrenceville that says the store is temporarily closed as they move to a different location. CBS46 News has learned that isn't the case.
Lisa Harris says to help earn the extra cash her family needed, she decided to sell some of her jewelry. She met with the owner of The Bench Jeweler, Timothy New, and he promised to sell her items on consignment.
"Did things go as planned?" asked CBS46's Trason Bragg.
"They absolutely did not," answered Harris.
New allegedly sold the jewelry. As for the cash, that's where things got tricky.
“I went through months and months and months of him saying, 'well come next Saturday and I’ll have XYZ amount for you' and I probably went to his shop dozens of times," said Harris.
She says she lost $7,000 in her dealings with New. She eventually filled a police report.
Police say New is facing 10 theft-related charges. One of his victims lost over $40,000.
New is currently free on bond.
CBS46 briefly talked with New, asking him if he had anything to say to the victims.
"It's pretty interesting to me that everyone is telling the same story about me, but it isn't what it seems," said New.
Lawrenceville Police are asking any other potential victims of News to call the lead detective in the case at 770-670-5110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.