ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Jill Biden joined the more than 30,000 people who flocked to Atlanta for the American Association for Cancer Research conference.
While here the former second lady met with Morehouse medical students to get an insight on what’s being done locally to tackle the disease. The students used the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the details of their research and encourage Biden to support early detection programs
“It’s personal for them too, it started with something personal and they knew they had to make a difference and I believe these future doctors will make a difference,” said Biden
Jill is the co-chair of the Biden Cancer Initiative, she says it’s important to her because she loss her son Beau to brain cancer back in 2015.
