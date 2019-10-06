PLAINS, Ga. (CBS46) – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said he’s feeling fine after a fall at his home in Plains on Sunday.
The injury left Carter with a wound above his brow that required stitches.
Carter said he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville which begins with an opening ceremony this evening.
