Former US President Jimmy Carter at a book signing for his

NEW YORK, NY - Former US President Jimmy Carter at a book signing for his new book "Faith: A Journey For All" at the Barnes & Noble bookstore on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York City. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

 SOPA Images

PLAINS, Ga. (CBS46) – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said he’s feeling fine after a fall at his home in Plains on Sunday.

The injury left Carter with a wound above his brow that required stitches.

Carter said he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville which begins with an opening ceremony this evening.

