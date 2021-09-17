ATLANTA (CBS46) — Former U.S. President and Georgia native Jimmy Carter will turn 97 on Oct. 1.
The Carter Center is inviting everyone to sign a digital card for Carter ahead of the big day.
You can also upload a photo to the digital board.
President Carter turns 97 on Oct. 1 🎉. That's a lot of birthday candles! Would you like to wish the President a happy birthday? Sign the board below with your best wishes and/or photo for Jimmy Carter's 97th birthday. https://t.co/8CMmiFsa2X #HappyBirthday #JimmyCarter pic.twitter.com/d0eanNM08E— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 17, 2021
James Earl "Jimmy" Carter was born in 1924 in Plains, Georgia.
Here are some fun facts about the 39th president of the United States:
- He was the first U.S. president to be born in a hospital.
- Stole a penny from the collection plate at church when he was 5 years old and was punished by father
- His father was his "best friend"
- Fist person on his father's side of the fmaily to graduate from high school
- Played basketball and ran cross-county in school
- Likes to play softball, billiards, bowl, fish and hunt
- Used to ride a motorcycle
- First car was a 1948 Studebaker Commander
- Graduated in top 10% of his class at Annapolis during World War II
- Gave up his military career to save the family peanut farm
- Married Rosalynn Smith in 1946 and they had four children
- Got his start in politics by serving on local education board
- Supported civil rights, which hurt his early political career
- Was considered the dark horse during the 1976 presidential run
- His campaign button read "I'm NUTS about JIMMY CARTER as Bicentennial President"
- First president from Georgia
- Founded the Carter Center in 1982
- Favorite musicians/bands include Bob Dylan, Allman Brothers, Paul Simon and the Marshall Tucker Band
- Favorite hymns include "Amazing Grace," "Blest Be the Tie That Binds," and "The Navy Hymn"
- Favorite books include "Let Us Now Praise Famous Men" by James Agee and "War and Peace" by Leo Tolstoy
- Received the Nobel Prize in 2002
- Carter and his wife have helped Habitat for Humanity build/renovate/repair 4,331 homes in 14 countries
- Longest-living U.S. president and longest-retired president
SOURCES
Interactive Constitution/National Constitution Center
