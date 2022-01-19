ATLANTA (CBS46) — Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will headline the concert at the 2022 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, according to the City of Brookhaven.
The festival is scheduled to take place March 26-27 at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven.
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take the stage March 26. Additional performers will be announced soon.
Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock ‘n’ roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys’ club right off its hinges. After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."
The 2022 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival is the first major event of the metro Atlanta festival season.
The festival will bring back favorites such as the artists' market, kidz zone, pet world, a classic car show, food trucks, and the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom 5K on March 19.
Admission to the festival is free. Click here for more information.
