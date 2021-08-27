FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of Forest Park and ARC’s Work Source Georgia is hosting a free “Meet the Employer Webinar” on Monday, August 30.
The webinar will start at 11:00 a.m. on the GoToWebinar platform.
This engaging event will provide attendees invaluable insight about the employer and available positions with Kroger’s home delivery service.
The company is hiring Fulfillment Center Associates and Customer Service Delivery Drivers, which are flexible, hourly positions with benefits and opportunities for advancement.
“We will collect the metrics to measure the success of the pilot program,” said Bruce Abraham, Forest Park Director of Economic Development. “ARC may utilize the “Meet The Employer Webinar” program as a tool to match employers and employees throughout the Atlanta Region based on the results from the pilot,” he said.
Job seekers may register for the “Meet The Employer Webinar” here.
You can also join via phone: 1- 562-247-8422.
