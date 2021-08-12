ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you’re ready to become a member of the Hartsfield-Jackson team, make plans to attend the ATL Airport Career Fair August 25.
The ATL Airport Career Fair will be held at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Domestic Atrium from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
This is the perfect opportunity for qualified applicants to apply for positions including managerial roles, jobs with airlines, cargo, maintenance, concessions, and other companies that make Hartsfield-Jackson an industry leader.
Some participating employers and job opportunities include:
- Administrative Assistant
- Atlanta Fire
- Atlanta Police
- Accountants
- Marketing Specialists
- Field engineer
- Support Customer Service
- Barista/Bartender
- Sales Associate
- Cashier
- Supervisor
- Custodian/Janitor
A career coach will be available to assist with online applications and minor resume updates.
Social distancing and masks are required.
For more information, click here.
