ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia State Patrol is looking for the next group of men and women to serve, protect and defend the people of the state of Georgia.
The Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for the 113th Trooper School, which is contingent on approval of anticipated funding.
According to the job application description, they are specifically looking for those with a strong mind and work ethic, an uncompromising character, and a servant’s heart who can handle a never-ending variety of situations and people.
GSP says applicants will receive the very best technical, physical, and law enforcement training while gaining skills to put you at the top of your game.
It is anticipated that the 113th Trooper School will begin July 17, 2022.
The application deadline is February 6, 2022.
To apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.