ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two school districts, Fulton and Gwinnett Counties, are set to host a hiring event for bus drivers and transportation assistants this weekend.
Fulton County Schools is hosting a quick track hiring event for essential workers.
Bus drivers pay will start at $20.40 per hour, plus recruitment incentives $1,000 sign-on bonus, employee wellness program, great benefits and employee discounts, no working during major holidays or weekends.
Candidates are asked to bring a valid Georgia driver’s license and references. Background checks will be offered at no charge.
The hiring event will take place October 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 107 Heath St., Fairburn, GA 30213.
To register in Fulton County, click here.
Gwinnett County Public Schools is also looking for candidates to join its Transportation team.
Members of the GCPS Transportation team are hitting the road and searching online during the month of October to meet and hire prospective drivers.
GCPS drivers enjoy competitive wages, from $17.98 to $25.48 per hour and between six and eight daily work hours for morning and afternoon routes, as well as excellent benefits, fully paid training, and a great work schedule.
They follow the student calendar and enjoy the benefit of time off on student holidays as well as summers off with full pay!
Prospective drivers don’t need to hold a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).
Our Transportation Department trains and supports new drivers through the process! New drivers receive full pay throughout our award-winning and professional CDL training program.
Applicants must be 21 or older, have a good driving record, and have a high school diploma or GED.
Upcoming GCPS Bus Driver Career Fairs are listed below:
- Thursday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.—RecruitMilitary Virtual Job Fair, registration required
- Friday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.—Virtual Bus Driver Job Fair, registration required
- Saturday, Oct. 2, Noon–5 p.m.—Oktoberfest in Downtown Duluth, located at 3167 Main St. in Duluth
- Saturday, Oct. 2, 3–8 p.m.—Oktoberfest in Downtown Lawrenceville, located at 70 S. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville
- Tuesday, Oct.5, 10 a.m.—Virtual Bus Driver Job Fair, registration required
- Tuesday, Oct.5, 6–8:30 p.m.—National Night Out–Lilburn City Park, located at 76 Main St., NW, in Lilburn
- Thursday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m.—Virtual Bus Driver Job Fair – registration required
