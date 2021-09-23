ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you are looking for a job, look no further.
All local Sprouts Farmers Market stores are hiring and are hosting a 2-Day Hiring Event with walk-in interviews Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The healthy grocery store is looking for team members across the store, from cashiers, clerks and management positions.
Sprouts offers competitive pay, a fun and rewarding work environment, growth opportunities and team member perks – including in-store discounts.
Those interested in growing a career with Sprouts can view open positions here, or by texting “sprouts” to 98199.
