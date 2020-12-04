In the latest sign the American job recovery is stalling, employers scaled back their hiring last month as the viral pandemic accelerated across the country, adding just 245,000 jobs, the fewest since April and the fifth straight monthly slowdown.
At the same time, the unemployment rate to a still-high 6.7%, from 6.9% in October, the Labor Department said. But this drop was a bit misleading as more people fell out of the workforce instead of getting new jobs. November's job gain was down from 610,000 in October. Friday's report of another slowdown in hiring was the latest evidence that the job market and the economy are faltering in the face of a virus that has been shattering daily records for confirmed infections.
Economists surveyed by the data provider FactSet have forecast that employers added 450,000 jobs in November. In normal times, that would be a healthy increase. But a gain that size would amount to the weakest monthly hiring since April. The unemployment rate is projected to drop one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.8%.
A loss of momentum in hiring would weaken the economy at a particularly perilous time. A multi-trillion-dollar aid package that Congress approved in the spring to ease the economic damage from the pandemic has largely run its course. Two enhanced unemployment benefit programs are set to expire at the end of this month — just as virus cases accelerate and colder weather shuts down outdoor dining and public events. The end of those programs would leave an estimated 9 million people without any jobless aid, state or federal.
