TUCKER (CBS46)--A metro Atlanta city is preparing to host the city’s first in-person job fair since the pandemic began over a year ago.
According to city officials, Tucker will host a “Back to Business” job fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The goal of the fair: Get people back to work and help businesses thrive.
Some of Tucker’s largest employers will be on-hand with openings, including Macy’s, PepsiCo, ThermoPac, Tucker Brewing Company, Briggs & Stratton, RAM Tools, and several more. Organizers said at least 25 employers are participating in the event.
What’s unique about this career fair? “Employers are looking to help employ people who typically struggle to find work, including people with a non-violent, criminal history, and refugees who may struggle with a language barrier”, according to a city spokesperson.
The effort is an all hands-on deck, a city official noted. Organizing teams include DeKalb WorkSource Georgia. The group is working with a local jail, stressed apartment communities, and more to help prepare potential employees.
A city spokesperson said, “The City of Tucker is experiencing an “economic renaissance” of new developments which is bringing thousands of jobs to the area.”
This push to get workers back to work comes as state labor officials said people receiving unemployment assistance will have to apply for jobs to receive unemployment benefits in Ga.
The event will be COVID-19 compliant observing all health and safety precautions.
Masks and a temperature check will be required before entry and separate entrances and exits will also be instituted for maximum efficiency with minimum exposure.
To participate, job seekers must register in advance.
The job fair will take place on Wednesday at the Stone Ridge Event Center at 1750 Stonebridge Drive, Stone Mountain.
To register for the job fair, please click here.
