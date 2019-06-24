ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A job fair for veterans, military spouses and other military personnel will take place on Thursday.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will host the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. All veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and reservists are welcome to attend this free event. There will be more than 80 employers on site.
RecruitMilitary provides career opportunities to veterans, as well as their spouses. The organization says there are more than 600,000 military spouses in the nation who are unemployed or underemployed.
To assist with this effort, the organization has partnered with Google to create a new job search tool that makes it easier for military personnel and their spouses to find employment.
To register for the job fair, visit RecruitMilitary’s website or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.