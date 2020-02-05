Atlanta, Ga (CBS46) -- Good news for metro Atlanta veterans looking for a new or better job. There is a free job fair coming to Mercedes-Benz stadium.
“We have financial services, manufacturing, government contracts. Intel is going be there, Lockheed Martin, Pepsi Co.," said Jen Hadac with Recruit Military.
Hadac says a long list of employers will pack Mercedes-Benz stadium this Thursday for a major a large job fair from 11am-3pm .
“This event is open to all transitioning service members, reservists, guardsmen’s, of course veterans, as well as military spouses, added” Hadac.
And, there will be an extremely heavy focus on hiring veterans spouses because their unemployment rate is well above the nation average.
“The military spouse community it’s at a historic high at 25% which is almost 6 times and national average. So we got a number of employees coming specifically to network with military spouses and veteran spouses.
Get your resume ready. Thursday there will be a huge military job fair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Details on @cbs46 at 6. #RecruitMilitary #fightingforourvets #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/msQgxdRFXk— Bobeth (@bobethyates) February 5, 2020
