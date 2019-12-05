MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Employment Seeker will hold a job fair and diversity expo on Dec. 12 to help veterans and civilians find employment and learn more about growing or starting a business.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency in Marietta.
Exhibitors include Fortune 500 companies, local businesses and small business assistance agencies and companies.
Participating companies:
- Allied Universal
- AmbetterPeachstate Healthcare
- American Advisors Group
- Arrow Exterminator
- Austin Industrial
- Bank of America
- Better Homes & Gardens
- Chime Solutions
- CGL Companies
- Dekalb County
- Devry University
- Dignity Memorial
- Employ Partners
- Fidelity Bank
- Fire & Life Safety America
- Fulton County Government
- Geo Group
- General Wholesale
- Georgia Aquarium
- Heavy Equipment College of America
- IHRC
- Legalshield
- Nichiha
- Omni Hotel
- RBA Atlanta
- Tire One Group
- T-Mobile
- Toyota Forklifts of Atlanta
- Trugreen
- U.S. Navy
- University of Phoenix
- University of West Georgia
- Unlimited Lawncare
Employers suggest professional attire and that job seekers bring several copies of their resume. The career fair is free to the public but pre-registration is required.
The Hyatt Regency is located at 2999 Windy Hill Road S.E.
