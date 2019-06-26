ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Atlanta Veterans Job Fair on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This free event for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists features 80+ employers ready to hire.
In addition to providing career opportunities for veterans, RecruitMilitary is also focusing efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers. The company is actively working to help address the exorbitantly high unemployment rate of military spouses - nearly 25% - a rate more than six times the national average. This is the highest unemployment rate of any singular group in the U.S. Through its partnership with Google, a new job search tool is now available to assist military spouse and military trained talent to explore 8,000 remote work options in the RecruitMilitary database of more than 250,000 jobs. With more than 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year, RecruitMilitary offers veterans and military spouses the most opportunities of any organization to help facilitate their future career goals.
RecruitMilitary’s Event Director Rob Reckner, who is also a United States Military Academy West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran, is available to discuss this week’s hiring event and how we’re helping Atlanta veterans, transitioning military and military spouses find meaningful career opportunities.
