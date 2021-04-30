COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Truist Park is prepping to open-up to full capacity for the Braves game against the Phillies on May 7.
Delaware North Sportservice which is the food and beverage partner of the Braves will host two job fairs. It has seasonal jobs for concession cashiers, suites runners, servers, line cooks, prep cooks, and supervisors.
These are part-time positions for the Braves’ 2021 season. Delaware North Sportservice said it is looking for highly motivated and customer-oriented individuals. Candidates will receive paid training and free uniforms and meals.
There are two upcoming job fairs:
What: Job fairs to fill positions for the Braves’ 2021 season
When: Sunday, May 2, from 1 to 5 p.m.
at Truist Park – 755 Battery Ave. SE (on the Hank Aaron Terrace)
Tuesday, May 4, from 2 to 7 p.m.
at Coca-Cola Roxy Theater – 800 Battery Ave. SE #500
More opportunities, and answers to commonly asked questions, can be found at Careers.DelawareNorth.com.
COVID-19 pandemic forced sporting events to cease having fans in the stands in 2020. The last time the Braves played to a full-capacity crowd was in 2019.
