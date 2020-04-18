ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local nonprofit organization is looking to fill several positions in Atlanta.
Hosea Helps is now hiring for the following positions:
Marketing and Development Coordinator
If you are interested, or know of someone you know is interested, please click on the links above for job descriptions and further details.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 PM (EST).
