ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds of thousands of Georgians facing anxiety under a cloud of uncertainty regarding their employment status. The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the workforce.
With brick and mortar businesses closing shop for now, distribution and delivery services are ramping up and are hiring.
On indeed.com, the hiring company ProVantage Corporate Solutions posts that it is looking for stockers at several Atlanta locations: 20 people per location at $13 per hour.
North Georgia Staffing in Kennesaw is hiring warehouse labor, on all shifts, making and packaging hand sanitizer and soap. The positions pay $11 to $15 per hour.
The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Dollar General is hiring several distribution and warehouse Workers, and sales associates, across Metro Atlanta.
The Georgia Department of Labor also has a robust job site site: www.employgeorgia.com.
There are more than 100,000 current jobs on this site. More than 3,000 were added yesterday. Users can search the site with or without creating an account. You can search criteria based on several lists of preferences. Users can also upload a resume and receive posting alerts that match their skill sets.
If Georgians need to file for unemployment benefits, the Georgia Department of Labor's website has the forms need to submit a claim as well as step-by-step instructions on how to file for individuals and employers.
Wait times and customer service will take much longer than normal. It currently takes at least a week to process claims as the volume of claims has more than quadrupled over the last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.