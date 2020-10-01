WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- US first-time jobless claims were slightly down last week standing at 837,000 as layoffs remain high nearly seven months after the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the economy.
According to the Labor Department the 837,000 initial jobless claims was a drop of roughly 36,000 from the previous week. However, much like two weeks ago, the jobless claims for last week were revised upward.
The Labor Department said the insured unemployment rate was 8.1 percent for the week ending September 19. The numbers will certainly increase over the next week as layoffs and furloughs from the airline industry will weigh down the economy further.
Additionally, the government reported consumer spending gains slowed to 1.5% in August while incomes fell by 2.7% as government benefit programs expired. The declining economic numbers produced an even larger hurdle for the next administration to tackle when they take office.
