New claims for unemployment unexpectedly jumped to 853,000 last week, continuing to show the economy slowing down for workers nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new numbers from the Labor Department rose from 716,000 the previous week and are at the highest level seen since September. Prior to the pandemic freezing the economy, jobless claims averaged around 225,000, according to the Associated Press.
The latest numbers come as the pandemic is worsening across Georgia and the United States. This growth and the needed measures to slow the spread are impacting all sectors of the economy. Overall, consumer spending is down for holiday shopping compared to previous years, the AP reported. Last month, employers added jobs at the slowest pace since April when the pandemic initially took aim at the economy.
The total number of people who are receiving state-provided unemployment aid rose for the first time in three months to 5.8 million, the government said, from 5.5 million. That suggests that some companies have sharply pulled back on hiring. Overall, more than 19 million Americans are on some type of unemployment assistance.
The slowing economy could place extra pressure on Washington to put together an aid package before the end of the year. Otherwise, many of those on unemployment aid and other federal programs could lose all of their fiscal help.
