WASHINGTON (AP) The latest weekly jobless claims report shows 5.245 million more people out of work. That adds to the 17 million laid off in the previous three weeks. The sharp rise in unemployment is one of the most painful results of an economic lockdown that governments around the world have enforced to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
According to a report by the U.S. Department of Labor, the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.2 percent for the week ending April 4, an increase of 3.1 points from the previous week's unrevised rate. This marks the highest level in the history of the seasonally adjusted series, up from 7.0 percent in May of 1975.
The tone was darkened this week after a separate report showed that U.S. retail sales and factory output plunged in March. The retail figures hit especially hard because consumer spending is two-thirds of the U.S. economy.
The announcements shook investors who economists have warned are too optimistic about a quick rebound from what is shaping up to be the deepest global slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The U.S. retail sales decline exceeded the previous record decline of 3.9% during the Great Recession in November 2008.
Auto sales dropped 25.6%, while clothing store sales plunged 50.5%. Restaurants and bars reported a nearly 27% fall in revenue.
Spending may be falling at an even faster pace than retail figures suggest. Those data don't include spending on services such as hotel stays, airline tickets or movie theaters, industries that have been largely shut down by anti-virus controls.
