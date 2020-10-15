WASHINGTON (CBS46/AP) — Jobless claims reached 898,000 last week as layoffs remained high as the pandemic continued to ravage the United States economy seven months after it began.
Economists had been expecting the jobless numbers to drop last week to 830,000. Overall, 25 million Americans are currently receiving unemployment aid. Overall, new state unemployment claims increased by more than 75,000 in the last week.
Thursday's report from the Labor Department shows that the job market remans fragile, and it coincides with other recent data that have signaled a slowdown in hiring. The economy is still roughly 10.7 million jobs short of recovering all the 22 million jobs that were lost when the pandemic struck in early spring. Many Americans are facing unemployment with vastly diminished aid since a $600-a-week federal benefit expired this summer.
The latest weekly report on jobless claims coincides with fading prospects in Washington for a new federal rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for unemployed workers and struggling businesses, states and cities. Congress remains at an impasse.
At the same time, economists say they have grown increasingly skeptical about the government’s figures for unemployment claims, even though there is little doubt that hiring has slowed and many employers are still cutting jobs.
