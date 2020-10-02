WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- The final monthly unemployment rate before the September election showed a slight improvement in the unemployment rate, but the number of jobs created fell far short of expectations and showed an economy still teetering on the edge as the pandemic continues.
The U.S. gained back 661,000 jobs in September, which was another month of slowdown since the rate began to recover over the summer. Overall, according to the Washington Post, the United States lost approximately 22 million jobs in March and April as the economy shutdown. Since then, the economy has added 11.4 million jobs back, or roughly 52 percent of those lost.
Month-to-month, job creation has slowed every month since June with September's number being the lowest since April when 20.8 million jobs were lost. Additionally, payrolls missed expectations by more than 200,000 which was the smallest rise in payrolls since the recovery began in May.
Overall, jobs in the private sector were roughly 877,000, but more than 215,000 government jobs were lost which hurt the overall economic numbers.
Looking deeper at the numbers, the number of permanent job losses in September rose by 345,000 to a total of 3.76 million, while the number of Americans unemployed for 15 weeks or more declined to 7.32 million.
When looking at the U-6 unemployment rate, which adds in those who have given up looking for work, working part-time by force, and all others marginally attached to the workforce, the unemployment rate stood at 12.8 percent, which was down approximately 1.4 percent from August.
All of it combined paints a picture of a slowing economy, likely in need of more federal stimulus. However, with the government locked in a tug-of-war over power and an election in 32 days, more aid isn't on the horizon for the American people.
