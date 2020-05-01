ATLANTA (CBS46)—At a time when businesses are figuring out ways to cut costs, another business has decided to expand its operations to Fulton County.
According to a press release, Rochester, NY based, Batter Up Foods, will invest up to $34 million to expand its product offerings across North America.
This is the companies first location in Georgia, and they plan to create 162 jobs.
“Batter Up Foods is yet another American small business success story,” said Governor Kemp. “Their decision to bring their operations to our state is a testament to our outstanding workforce and pro-business environment. I can’t wait to see the opportunities Batter Up Foods creates for the hardworking Georgians in the Atlanta area.”
According to the press release, Georgia’s workforce training programs and infrastructure attracted Batter Up Foods to Fulton County.
Once fully operational, the improved 102,000 square-foot plant will have the ability to produce 580 million waffles a year.
“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Batter Up Foods to Fulton County,” said Al Nash, CEO of the Development Authority of Fulton County, a branch of Select Fulton. “Their long-term investment is a testament to our skilled workforce and attractive existing infrastructure, both of which will continue to prove critical in the coming months and years.”
Individuals who are interested in career opportunities with Batter Up Foods at the new location are encouraged to reach out to jobs@batterupfoods.com.
