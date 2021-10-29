ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you are a Braves fan, you have probably seen center fielder Joc Pederson sporting his pearl necklace and platinum blonde hair.
As of Friday morning, a limited supply of Joc Pederson's "platinum and pearls" t-shirts are available for Braves fans all around.
The Navy Blue tee shows the team's center fielder sporting a bright pearl necklace, his platinum blonde hair and a smile.
“As ornaments go, Joc Pederson’s now-legendary pearl necklace turned out to be a fantastic choice. So, too, is his loudly bleached hair, making that man impossible to miss whether he’s in the Atlanta Braves lineup or not.”
Get yours fast because the supply is limited. The Braves suggest fans call their local store before visiting.
