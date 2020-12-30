President-Elect Joe Biden And Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Address The Nation After Election Win

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 07: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take the stage at the Chase Center to address the nation November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

 Win McNamee

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make one final stop in Georgia to campaign for Senate candidates ahead of the January 5 run-off elections.

CBS News' Adam Brewster says Harris will make a stop in Savannah on Sunday while Biden campaigns in Atlanta on Monday. President Trump will also be in Georgia on Monday as he makes a stop in Dalton.

Harris last visited the state on December 21 during an appearance in Columbus, saying “everything is at stake” in the Jan. 5 contests. She said Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock would advance Biden policy priorities such as increased funding for schools in low-income districts, a $15,000 tax credit to first-time home buyers, and policing reforms.

