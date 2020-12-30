President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make one final stop in Georgia to campaign for Senate candidates ahead of the January 5 run-off elections.
CBS News' Adam Brewster says Harris will make a stop in Savannah on Sunday while Biden campaigns in Atlanta on Monday. President Trump will also be in Georgia on Monday as he makes a stop in Dalton.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be returning to Georgia to campaign for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. Harris will be in Savannah on Sunday. Biden will be in Atlanta on Monday, the same day Pres. Trump holds a rally in Dalton pic.twitter.com/owwvJUhEDy— Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) December 30, 2020
Harris last visited the state on December 21 during an appearance in Columbus, saying “everything is at stake” in the Jan. 5 contests. She said Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock would advance Biden policy priorities such as increased funding for schools in low-income districts, a $15,000 tax credit to first-time home buyers, and policing reforms.
