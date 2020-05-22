ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is a growing debate over the words "you ain't black." The controversial phrase coming from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a radio show interview, on the Breakfast Club.
He was talking about anyone who doesn't know whether to vote for him or President Trump in November.
CBS46 Political Analyst Rashad Richey said this was Biden’s failed attempt at a joke.
“A 77-year-old white male should not be giving advice to black people about what it means to be black,” said Richey.
Vice Chair of Candidate Recruitment for Georgia’s democratic party, Adrienne White doesn’t think Biden meant any harm by it.
“I don’t hold it against him because that is who we know, that he's Uncle Joe as we endearingly call him,” said White.
Those who oppose Biden won’t let him off the hook. They said the Democratic party takes the black vote for granted.
“I think he’s really coming and thinking he’ll get a pass and that he can really take it for granted,” said RNC spokesperson Bruce LeVell.
Meantime State Representative Vernon Jones said Biden’s statement is an example of bigotry in the Democratic Party.
CBS46 questioned the State Rep. about President Trump’s previous divisive and racist comments.
“What Donald Trump has said in the past, this is about what Joe Biden said this morning after Black people lifted him out of the depths of losing a national election in South Carolina,” said State Rep. Jones.
Biden apologized Friday. He said he shouldn’t have been such a wise guy or so cavalier.
