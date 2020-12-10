President-elect Joe Biden will visit Atlanta on Tuesday to campaign on behalf of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the run-off elections in January.
The advisory was released Thursday morning, stating only "On Tuesday, December 15, President-elect Biden will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to campaign on behalf of Jon Ossoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic ticket in the January 5 runoffs. Additional details to follow."
NEWS from @JoeBiden: “On Tuesday, December 15, President-elect Biden will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to campaign on behalf of Jon Ossoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic ticket in the January 5 runoffs.”— darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) December 10, 2020
This announcement comes on the same day that Vice President Mike Pence travels to the state to campaign for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Pence is scheduled to return to Georgia for a 'Defend the Majority Rally' in Augusta.
According to a press release from the Georgia GOP, Pence will "deliver remarks on the historic accomplishments of the Trump administration and the Republican Senate majority."
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
