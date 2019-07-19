FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are increasing patrol on a walking trail after a female jogger reported being inappropriately touched by a man.
The incident happened on Greenway Trail near McFarland Parkway on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
No one was injured but other trail users told CBS46 they were surprised to hear about the report.
"I think it's horrible women have to worry about that," cyclist Brittany Kemmey said.
Deputies said the woman described the suspect as a 5'10" clean-shaven black man in his mid-30's with a muscular build.
The victim told police he was wearing a blue or gray T-shirt, navy or black shorts and a gray baseball hat.
"At lunch time it is usually busy, but if I go for a run at off hours I get nervous if no one's around for a while," said Angela Ballisty, who was running Friday afternoon.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a criminal incident.
On a Facebook post, they remind trail users to consider the buddy system and to be vigilant of surroundings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.