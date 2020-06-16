JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) Johns Creek Police Chief Christopher Byars has been placed on administrative leave after an investigation was opened into comments he made on social media regarding the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.
Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore released a statement, saying an internal investigation has been opened, "into allegations against Chief Byers unrelated to his social media post. In accordance with our city policy, the Chief has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of this investigation. Because of the ongoing investigation, the city is not a liberty to discuss the matter further until the process is concluded. During this period, Major Roland Castro will lead the department and work closely with me on all police matters."
Chief Byers said in a post on Facebook, “I have been asked by those in our community countless times…”Do you believe black lives matter”? My definitive answer, YES! I believe that the lives of every black man, woman, and child matter just as much as the lives of every white man, woman, and child and police officer.”
The Chief went on to say, “I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters. It is not what you pastors and religious leaders think it is. Stop trying to be relevant and look deeper into what you are saying, posting, and tagging before you do it. But please..never give up the fight against racism.”
CBS46's Adam Murphy asked Chief Byers if he would address this matter on camera shortly after it happened, but he was not able to get the approval to do so. He did tell us that he took down the Facebook post because by nature he is not a controversial person. All he wants is unity.
